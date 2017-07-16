Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Sunday's lineup
Martin is not in the starting lineup Sunday against Detroit.
Miguel Montero will give Martin the usual rest day for Sunday's matinee. The starting catcher has played well of late, going 10-for-29 with a pair of homers, four RBI and six runs over his last seven contests.
