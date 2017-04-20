Martin is out of Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

He will sit in the day game following the night game, as is standard practice for most catchers. Martin has just four hits in 39 at-bats this year (.103 AVG), but hit a home run earlier this week, so he is finally starting to provide value in a couple categories. Jarrod Saltalamacchia will start behind the dish and hit seventh.