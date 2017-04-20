Martin is out of Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

He will sit in the day game following the night game, as is standard practice for most catchers. Martin has just four hits in 39 at-bats this year (.103 AVG), but hit a home run earlier this week, so he is finally starting to provide value in a couple categories. Jarrod Saltalamacchia will start behind the dish and hit seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories