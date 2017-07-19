Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Receives day off Wednesday

Martin is out of the lineup Wednesday against Boston, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin started the past two games behind the plate, including Tuesday's 15-inning affair, so naturally he will get the day off for Wednesday's contest. In his place, Miguel Montero sets up behind the plate while batting eighth.

