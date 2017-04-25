Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Starting at third base Tuesday
Martin will start at third base and bat fifth Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Manager John Gibbons will experiment with Martin at the hot corner Tuesday with Josh Donaldson down with a calf injury and Chris Coghlan scuffling. Martin has played some third base at the major-league level (19 appearances), but he hasn't made a start there since 2013 when he was with Pittsburgh. The 34-year-old has picked it up at the plate since a 1-for-24 start to the season, collecting five hits (including a homer) in his last three games.
