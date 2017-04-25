Martin will start at third base and bat fifth Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Manager John Gibbons will experiment with Martin at the hot corner Tuesday with Josh Donaldson down with a calf injury and Chris Coghlan scuffling. Martin has played some third base at the major-league level (19 appearances), but he hasn't made a start there since 2013 when he was with Pittsburgh. The 34-year-old has picked it up at the plate since a 1-for-24 start to the season, collecting five hits (including a homer) in his last three games.