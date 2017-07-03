Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Takes seat Monday

Martin is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will get the night off ahead of Tuesday's matinee contest. In his place, Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.

