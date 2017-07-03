Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Takes seat Monday
Martin is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin will get the night off ahead of Tuesday's matinee contest. In his place, Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Returns to lineup at hot corner Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...