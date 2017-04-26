Martin, who started at third base Tuesday for the first time since 2013, may continue logging innings at the hot corner during interleague games, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Martin's been a rarity in the Jays' lineup in recent games. While a majority of the order struggles immensely, the veteran has been smacking the ball around the field, going 8-for-26 with five walks and two homers over his last seven games. "We have to keep his bat in the lineup," said Gibbons. "He looks great at the plate right now. Our big thing is scoring runs." That means, while the club is on the road in the National League, Gibbons has some decisions to make. Tuesday he went with Martin at third, and the manager felt good about his squad. "There's no doubt in my mind that he can do it. You look at that lineup, he's probably the best athlete on that field. We'll give it a go," Gibbons said. Even if the veteran picks up a few starts at third, it's unlikely Martin will earn eligibility at the position considering the limited amount of times the club will play without a DH. Also, Josh Donaldson (calf) will be back in a few weeks.