Martin went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs in Tuesday's loss to Boston.

He's steadily warming to the task after a slow start, having hit safely in three straight now. Don't discount Martin over his slow start -- another season of around 20 homers and 70 RBI should be in the cards, health permitting.

