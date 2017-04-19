Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Warming up with first homer
Martin went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs in Tuesday's loss to Boston.
He's steadily warming to the task after a slow start, having hit safely in three straight now. Don't discount Martin over his slow start -- another season of around 20 homers and 70 RBI should be in the cards, health permitting.
