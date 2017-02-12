Goins appears destined to be designated for assignment as the Jays are committed to Darwin Barney retaining the top reserve role, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Goins sealed his fate with an awful 2016, a season in which he began as the Jays' starting second baseman in place of the injured Devon Travis. After hitting .179/.216/.308 prior to the All-Star break, Goins had lost his role on the team and was eventually sent to the minors. Now out of options, the 28-year-old is expected to be up for grabs on the free agent market by the end of spring. This may not be a bad thing for Goins from a fantasy perspective, as he certainly has the glove to find a routine role on the right MLB team. His value for the 2017 season will hinge on whether a new team decides to sign and play him.