Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Endures another rough night
Goins went 0-for-3, dropping his average to a dismal .207, in Friday's loss to Houston.
Goins hasn't made the most of his opportunities since taking over the bulk of work at second base for Devon Travis (knee). He hit just .192 over 52 at-bats in June, and has struck out nine times in his last seven games. Darwin Barney, his top competition, hasn't fared much better this season (.237), but it wouldn't be surprising to see manager John Gibbons test his hand without Goins in a routine role after the break.
