Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Makes first start Tuesday
Goins went 0-for-2 with a walk and struck out once in his first start of the season Tuesday against Milwaukee.
Nearly every Blue Jays player had seen their name grace the starting lineup before the team returned home from a six-game road trip to start the season. Everybody except for Goins, that is. The utility man has carved out a niche as a late-game defensive substitute, but offers little in terms of offensive production. It would take a slew of injuries for Goins to become relevant in any fantasy format.
