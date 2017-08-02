Goins is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Goins has started in 12 of Toronto's previous 13 contests, and will head to the bench for a typical day off. In his place, Darwin Barney takes over at short while Rob Refsnyder draws the start at the keystone.

