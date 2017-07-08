Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Out of Saturday's lineup
Goins is not in Saturday's lineup against Houston, as Darwin Barney will instead get the start at second base.
Goins has struggled since taking on the bulk of work at second base for Devon Travis (knee). His lackluster .207 batting average through 193 at-bats has Goins at risk of losing playing time if Barney can put together a solid string of games.
