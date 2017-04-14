For the second straight night, Goins entered as a late-game defensive replacement at third base, but did not receive an at-bat, in Thursday's contest against Baltimore.

The biggest news of the night is that the Jays' regular third baseman, Josh Donaldson, exited the affair early after reaggrevating his right calf injury. Donaldson has already missed time this season due to the calf issue, and now he faces a real possibility of being placed on the DL. Under that circumstance, Goins would move up the depth chart. And although Darwin Barney is likely to fill in for Donaldson on most nights, Goins would become the club's super-utility man and would certainly see an uptick in playing time under that circumstance.