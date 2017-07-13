Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Blossoming in setup role
Tepera notched four wins, seven holds and picked up a save while striking out 49 over 39 games prior to the break.
The 29-year-old has excelled in his third season, and has unexpectedly locked down the team's setup role at the halfway point. With Jason Grilli now gone, Tepera should approach 20 holds by the end of the season.
