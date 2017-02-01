Tepera will likely spend another season bouncing between the majors and Triple-A Buffalo, MLB.com reports.

Over the past two seasons, Tepera has pitched in 52 big league games and 58 minor league contests. The 29-year-old right-hander has done well at both levels which will earn him a fair chance to compete for a job this spring. If Tepera can somehow manage to stay on the major league roster all season, he could hold some value in the deepest of leagues.