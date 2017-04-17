Tepera allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while recording just one out in Sunday's disastrous 11-4 loss to the Orioles.

The right-hander entered Sunday's contest with five solid innings under his belt (1.80 ERA and 0.60 WHIP through five innings). That all changed when Tepera was jumped by the O's in an appearance that included a three-run homer and a wild pitch. Although the poor outing ruined his early-season numbers -- he now owns an 8.44 ERA and 1.31 WHIP -- Tepera's job is not currently in jeopardy, so he'll continue to be deployed routinely.