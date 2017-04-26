Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Notches first save in Tuesday's extra-inning win
Tepera gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to pick up his first save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.
Roberto Osuna blew the save in the ninth and Jason Grilli worked the 10th, leaving Tepera to record his second career big-league save when the Jays pushed a run across in the 11th. He did save 18 games for Triple-A Buffalo last season, but it would take an improbable set of circumstances for the 29-year-old righty to start seeing regular ninth-inning duty for Toronto.
