Pearce (knee) is batting fifth and playing left field Saturday against the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearce is back in the starting lineup after he was only available off the bench the previous two games. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .260/.306/.460 in 32 games this season, will face Jason Vargas in his return to the starting lineup.

