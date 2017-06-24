Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Back in lineup Saturday
Pearce (knee) is batting fifth and playing left field Saturday against the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearce is back in the starting lineup after he was only available off the bench the previous two games. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .260/.306/.460 in 32 games this season, will face Jason Vargas in his return to the starting lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out again, available to pinch hit•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Available off bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Diagnosed with knee contusion•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Exits after collision with wall•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Homers in return from DL•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...