Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Day off Thursday
Pearce is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Baltimore, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
Pearce delivered a great performance at the plate Wednesday, going 3-for-3 with one run scored. He will receive a standard day off with Ezequiel Carrera set to man left field in his place.
