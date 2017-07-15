Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Goes deep Friday in Detroit
Pearce went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, his seventh of the year, in Friday's game against the Tigers.
One of the Jays' prize offseason aquisitions disappointed with a .259/.320/.430 slash line through 44 first-half games. A calf injury sidelined him for a good chunk of time, allowing Justin Smoak to break through as the team's full-time first baseman. Now stuck in a left-field platoon with Ezequiel Carrera, Pearce's fantasy value has dropped significantly from where it was on Opening Day. However, the veteran has better tools than Carrera, giving Pearce the edge in playing time.
