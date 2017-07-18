Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Homers against Red Sox
Pearce went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over Boston.
This was Pearce's second homer since the All-Star break and eighth of the season. He's received semi-regular playing time when healthy and sports a respectable .279/.337/.476 slash line through 48 games this season. Without consistent at-bats, Pearce's fantasy value is capped, but he's showed enough at the dish to warrant attention in deeper settings.
