Pearce went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over Boston.

This was Pearce's second homer since the All-Star break and eighth of the season. He's received semi-regular playing time when healthy and sports a respectable .279/.337/.476 slash line through 48 games this season. Without consistent at-bats, Pearce's fantasy value is capped, but he's showed enough at the dish to warrant attention in deeper settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast