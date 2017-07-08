Pearce is out of the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Pearce has started in each of the past seven games, his longest such streak in an injury-mired season, but will get a routine day off Saturday. The veteran outfielder is off to a tough start this month, batting .167 with three RBI. Ezequiel Carrera will take over left field in his absence and bat seventh.

