Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Not starting Saturday
Pearce is out of the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Pearce has started in each of the past seven games, his longest such streak in an injury-mired season, but will get a routine day off Saturday. The veteran outfielder is off to a tough start this month, batting .167 with three RBI. Ezequiel Carrera will take over left field in his absence and bat seventh.
