Pearce will get the day off following his return from a knee contusion Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

Pearce missed two games before going 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Saturday's contest with the Royals. The Blue Jays will give him another day to rest while Dwight Smith earns the start in left.

