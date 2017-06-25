Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out of lineup Sunday
Pearce will get the day off following his return from a knee contusion Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.
Pearce missed two games before going 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Saturday's contest with the Royals. The Blue Jays will give him another day to rest while Dwight Smith earns the start in left.
