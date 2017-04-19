Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Pearce is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox, Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling reports.

With righty Rick Porcello on the hill for Boston, the Blue Jays will start with Pearce on the bench and Ezequiel Carrera starting in left field and hitting second. Pearce is off to a rough start to the season, slashing .162/.205/.162 in 37 at-bats, but he remains a huge threat whenever a lefty is on the mound for the opposition.