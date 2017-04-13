Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Sits out Thursday
Pearce is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Pearce was expected to play a big role in the Blue Jays offense this season, but he's only posted a .182 batting average in six games played. Manager John Gibbons will have Ezequiel Carrera take over in left field in an effort to get the bats going for the struggling squad.
