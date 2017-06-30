Pearce is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.

Pearce will head to the bench for a second straight contest as Ezequiel Carrera draws another start for him in left field. There has been no word of injury at this point, so it appears to be a couple of routine rest days for the veteran.

