Pearce is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Pearce sitting for the first time in the series, Ezequiel Carrera will enter the starting nine in left field. Pearce saw his five-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 showing Saturday.

