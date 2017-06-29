Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Three hits in Wednesday's win
Pearce went 3-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.
He's been showing signs of life at the plate since coming off the DL in mid-June, hitting a cool .500 (13-for-26) in nine games with a homer, six RBI and six runs, but with Ezequiel Carrera now healthy as well and Justin Smoak entrenched at first base, Pearce could find himself falling back into a left field platoon despite his hot streak.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out again, available to pinch hit•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Available off bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Diagnosed with knee contusion•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Exits after collision with wall•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...