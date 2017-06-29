Pearce went 3-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

He's been showing signs of life at the plate since coming off the DL in mid-June, hitting a cool .500 (13-for-26) in nine games with a homer, six RBI and six runs, but with Ezequiel Carrera now healthy as well and Justin Smoak entrenched at first base, Pearce could find himself falling back into a left field platoon despite his hot streak.