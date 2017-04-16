Blue Jays' T.J. House: Returning to form after spring injury
House said he is "feeling a bit more normal" after returning to the mound from a scary injury during spring training, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports.
A line drive struck House in the head during a Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, causing the 27-year-old to remain on the ground for 10 minutes before being rushed to the hospital. Monday afternoon, a month to the day of his injury, House returned to game action and tossed five scoreless innings in his season debut. The biggest victory may have been overcoming the fear of returning to the mound. Hearing the ball coming off the bat could cause anyone in House's situation to get a bit jittery, but his sense of normalcy is returning. "I think at this point I've kind of moved on to the stage where it's not as jumpy when the ball comes off the bat," House said. "I'm feeling a bit more normal. It's nice." A few months of solid performances in the minors could certainly push House into the big-league bullpen later this year.
