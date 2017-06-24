Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Blasts third bomb of 2017 on Saturday

Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Royals.

Tulowitzki's third blast of the campaign put the Blue Jays on the board in the second inning of the game they'd go on to lose. With a slugging percentage of .359 and a batting average of .241, he's a player who's unlikely to find his way into many fantasy lineups.

