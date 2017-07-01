Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Crushes fifth homer of 2017 on Friday

Tulowitzki went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the Red Sox.

Tulowitzki launched his fifth homer of the season to tie the game in the sixth inning of a losing effort. Despite leaving the yard, his .232/.291/.372 slash line doesn't offer much usefulness to most fantasy owners.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories