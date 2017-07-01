Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Crushes fifth homer of 2017 on Friday
Tulowitzki went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the Red Sox.
Tulowitzki launched his fifth homer of the season to tie the game in the sixth inning of a losing effort. Despite leaving the yard, his .232/.291/.372 slash line doesn't offer much usefulness to most fantasy owners.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Blasts third bomb of 2017 on Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Strikes pair of hits Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Likely to rest Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: To take rest day Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...