Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Day off Thursday

Tulowitzki is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Tulowitzki receives a standard day off following six straight starts to open up the second half of the season. Ryan Goins draws the start at shortstop in his place.

