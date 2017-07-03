Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Gets breather Monday
Tulowitzki is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tulowitzki will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest after starting each of the previous 10 contests. Ryan Goins is starting at shortstop in his place.
