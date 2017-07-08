Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Homers again Saturday

Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Astros.

Tulowitzki connected on his seventh homer of the year to provide the Blue Jays with some insurance runs in a winning effort. He's left the yard five times since June 24, as well as in both of the last two games.

