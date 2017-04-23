Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Lands on disabled list
Tulowitzki (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet reports.
At this point in time, the Blue Jays don't believe that Tulowitzki's injury is very severe. However, injuries have been an issue for Tulowitzki in recent seasons and he hasn't played more than 131 games since 2011. Until he's ready to return, look for Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins to split time at shortstop.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Out Saturday, could be DL bound•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Racking up RBI early•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Drives in four runs Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Caps off healthy spring with strong finish•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Shakes off cobwebs Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...