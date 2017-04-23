Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Lands on disabled list

Tulowitzki (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet reports.

At this point in time, the Blue Jays don't believe that Tulowitzki's injury is very severe. However, injuries have been an issue for Tulowitzki in recent seasons and he hasn't played more than 131 games since 2011. Until he's ready to return, look for Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins to split time at shortstop.