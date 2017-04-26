Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: MRI reveals no surprises

An MRI on Tulowitzki's strained right hamstring revealed no surprises, Sportsnet.ca reports.

While the Blue Jays have not offered up an estimated timetable for Tulowitzki's return to action, one should start to take shape as he begins ramping up his baseball activities. Tulowitzki hit the 10-day DL on Saturday, meaning May 2 would be his earliest possible return date. The 32-year-old is batting .263/.295/.386 with one home run and 10 RBI through 16 games this season.