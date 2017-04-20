Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Out of Thursday's lineup

Tulowitzki is out of Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

He has started every game at shortstop for the Blue Jays so far this season, and boasts a six-game hitting streak. Tulowitzki is hitting .375 over the span of that streak. Ryan Goins will start at shortstop and hit ninth in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories