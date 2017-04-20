Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Out of Thursday's lineup
Tulowitzki is out of Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.
He has started every game at shortstop for the Blue Jays so far this season, and boasts a six-game hitting streak. Tulowitzki is hitting .375 over the span of that streak. Ryan Goins will start at shortstop and hit ninth in his stead.
