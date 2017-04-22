Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Out Saturday, could be DL bound

Tulowitzki (hamstring) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Angels, Blue Jays radio broadcaster Mike Wilner reports.

Wilner goes on to note that Tulowitzki is absent entirely from the lineup card, which would suggest Tulowitzki is going on the DL. The Blue Jays have yet to formally announce any DL moves. Tulowitzki left Friday's game with what the team called right hamstring tightness.