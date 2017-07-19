Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Records four hits in Tuesday's game

Tulowitzki went 4-for-7 with an RBI and a strikeout against Boston on Tuesday.

It was an impressive night of hitting for the Blue Jays' shortstop, whose four hits led his club's offensive attack. His average in the month of July is now up to .304, a sign he has turned things around from a slow start that is currently holding his season average down at .250.

