Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Smacks sixth homer of season Friday

Tulowtitzki went 2-for-3 with a solo homer Friday against the Astros.

Tulowitzki hit his sixth bomb of the year to put the Jays on the board in the fifth inning of a blowout loss. He's homered four times over his last 13 games to raise his slugging percentage from .324 to .386, and although his season-long numbers are not very helpful in most fantasy formats, his recent production makes him someone to monitor closely.