Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Smacks sixth homer of season Friday
Tulowtitzki went 2-for-3 with a solo homer Friday against the Astros.
Tulowitzki hit his sixth bomb of the year to put the Jays on the board in the fifth inning of a blowout loss. He's homered four times over his last 13 games to raise his slugging percentage from .324 to .386, and although his season-long numbers are not very helpful in most fantasy formats, his recent production makes him someone to monitor closely.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Gets breather Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Crushes fifth homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Blasts third bomb of 2017 on Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Strikes pair of hits Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...