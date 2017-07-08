Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Smacks sixth homer of season Friday

Tulowtitzki went 2-for-3 with a solo homer Friday against the Astros.

Tulowitzki hit his sixth bomb of the year to put the Jays on the board in the fifth inning of a blowout loss. He's homered four times over his last 13 games to raise his slugging percentage from .324 to .386, and although his season-long numbers are not very helpful in most fantasy formats, his recent production makes him someone to monitor closely.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast