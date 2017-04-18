Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

The Blue Jays opted to add onto their bench when J.A. Happ (elbow) landed on the 10-day disabled list, allowing Kelly to return to the big leagues. He has tons of positional versatility, so the 28-year-old will likely fill a super-utility role off the bench until the Blue Jays are back to full strength.