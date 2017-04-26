Guerrero hit a booming two-run home run, his third in 18 games, for Low-A Lansing on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old went 3-for-4 in the game, raising his average to .328, and extending his hitting streak to nine games. Guerrero already bypassed the rookie level, and at his current pace, the top prospect may be exposed to Double-A pitching before the end of the year.