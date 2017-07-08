Guerrero will be promoted to High-A Dunedin after playing in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game, Freelance writer John Lott reports.
It didn't take long for the 18-year-old to outgrow the Midwest League, hitting .316/.409/.480 with seven homers over 71 games for Low-A Lansing. Guerrero will enjoy the spotlight in Miami over the weekend before seeing what he can do in the Florida State League.
