Guerrero went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the World Team's 7-6 loss to Team USA in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday.

The Blue Jays' No. 1 prospect, and the No. 3 overall fantasy prospect in baseball, scored the World Team's opening run in the fifth inning to start a comeback from a 7-0 deficit that ultimately fell just short. Guerrero, the youngest player in the Futures Game at 18 years old, slashed an impressive .316/.409/.480 for Low-A Lancaster through 71 games to begin the season and will report to his new club at High-A Dunedin after All-Star festivities are concluded.