Bundy signed a minor league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Bundy has been with the organization since 2008, but he's yet to progress past the Triple-A level, which he reached for the first time last season. The 26-year-old spent the vast majority of the year at Double-A, where he posted a 3.49 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 49.0 innings.