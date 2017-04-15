Braves' A.J. Minter: Headed for DL
Minter will be placed on the disabled list with an adductor groin strain, David O'Brien of AJC.com reports.
Minter was shut down with a groin injury after making just one appearance for High-A Florida, striking out two in a scoreless inning. It's unclear how long the injury will keep Minter sidelined, but the Braves will likely take it slow with the 23-year-old lefty with an injury-filled past.
