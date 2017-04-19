Braves' A.J. Minter: Out one month at least
Minter is set to miss at least one month as he recovers from an adductor groin strain, David O'Brien of AJC.com reports.
Minter was shut down with the injury after making just one minor-league appearance. Given his injury history, it wouldn't be surprising if the Braves were extra cautious with the 23-year-old. He should slot back into High-A upon his activation from the DL.
