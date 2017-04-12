Braves' A.J. Minter: Sharp in lone inning
Minter (forearm) struck out two batters and didn't allow a hit in a scoreless inning of work for High-A Florida on Tuesday.
Minter made his first appearance after being shut down with radial tunnel syndrome near the end of spring. He's expected to pitch at Double-A Mississippi once he's healthy enough, with his first start coming in Florida due to weather. The 23-year-old is making his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2015, and he could be in line for a late season promotion if he continues to impress in the minors (combined 1.30 ERA through 34.2 innings between Double-A and Single-A last season).
