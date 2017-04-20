Braves' Aaron Blair: Called up to Atlanta
Blair was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
The Braves bullpen was depleted earlier in the week, so the team decided to bring up Blair to act as a long reliever until the rest of the relief corps is rested. The 24-year-old had been scuffling a bit at Triple-A, sporting a 5.79 ERA in three starts, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him head back to the minors relatively soon in order to develop more.
