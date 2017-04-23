Blair was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

With the Braves' depleted bullpen needing a fresh arm, Blair was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. The 24-year-old was not called upon to make a relief appearance and he will head back to the minors Sunday. Matt Wisler has been recalled to take Blair's place.

