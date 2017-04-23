Braves' Aaron Blair: Optioned back to minors
Blair was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
With the Braves' depleted bullpen needing a fresh arm, Blair was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. The 24-year-old was not called upon to make a relief appearance and he will head back to the minors Sunday. Matt Wisler has been recalled to take Blair's place.
More News
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Called up to Atlanta•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Shipped to Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Fans three in return to action•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Exits with bruised left hand•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Continuing to hone slider•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Expected to begin season at Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...